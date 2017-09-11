Caldwell thankful for ‘incredible’ support from board, acknowledges fan feeling

Gary Caldwell appreciates the ‘incredible’ support he continues to enjoy from the Chesterfield board but admits he doesn’t expect the same from supporters right now.

The Scot took and answered all the questions on his future put forward by local media members at today’s press conference to preview Tuesday’s Colchester game.

It has been a rough few days for the club after Saturday’s 5-1 mauling at the hands of Crewe Alexandra, a result that led to increased demand for Caldwell’s head.

He revealed that fellow managers had offered words of comfort since the ‘embarrassing’ defeat.

“On Sunday morning, I have to watch it (the Crewe game on video), I have to think what are the answers and I have to find them.

“It’s not easy.

“I had some texts from current managers, other managers who are out of work and they said it’s a lonely place. It can be.

“But you just have to keep working and believing in what you’re doing, then come in today and show the players you believe in them, show you’re positive and prepare as we always do for a game.”

Caldwell was seen deep in discussion, twice, with directors Ashley Carson and Mike Warner after the loss at Gresty Road.

But despite pressure from supporters to make a change, the board are obviously happy for him to lead the team at Colchester tomorrow.

He appreciates their backing.

“The discussions I’ve had with Ashley and the board, their support has been incredible,” he said.

“I understand the owner’s frustration, Ashley’s frustration with results. I have the same feeling as them.

“But we are in this together, we started it together and we’re going to see it through together.”

And the former Wigan boss doesn’t fear that he’s only got one game left to turn things around.

“I’ve not been told that. I prepare every game to try and win and this one is no different.

“We’re not going to change our mindset because of Saturday or recent results, we prepare every week to try and win every game.”

With supporters venting their fury on all possible channels since the full-time whistle at the weekend, Caldwell acknowledged their opinion and the reason for the angst.

He’s not expecting a pat on the back having won just once so far this season.

“I don’t expect them to be (fully behind me), I don’t expect them to be fully behind what they’ve seen so far - I’d be deluded if I thought they were.

“But what I will say is stay as positive as you can because we haven’t given up and I hope they haven’t either.

“We have to maintain belief in what we’re doing and stay strong.

“I got criticised as a player and you keep working hard and believing.

“The game will always have opinions whether you’re winning or losing, there will always be people who want to criticise, say you should be doing this or that.

“Ultimately we’re making too many mistakes and losing football matches and we have to do something about that.

“Even if we start winning football games the criticism will still be there and we’ll have to deal with that.

“But right now I’m working hard to try and get results for this club, these supporters and I’m as frustrated and as annoyed as them.

“I’m giving everything and I believe we’ll turn it around.”