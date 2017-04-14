Caldwell suggests the times they are a changin’ at the Proact

The times they might just be a changin’ at the Proact, according to Gary Caldwell.

Having picked up his first home win in charge of Chesterfield on Saturday the Scot will no doubt have enjoyed the couple of refrains of ‘Gary Caldwell’s barmy army’ coming from the Kop.

A draw with Bolton and three points against Port Vale, added to the sudden arrival in first team football of star-in-the-making Joe Rowley and there’s a hint of positivity in the air.

It’s a far cry from the feeling just a couple of weeks ago when two thirds of fans polled by the Derbyshire Times said they no longer backed the manager – who was only appointed in January.

The atmosphere on Saturday at the Proact was electric in the second half, after the Spireites went ahead through Rowley’s first professional goal, and for Caldwell it’s just a taste of what he hopes is to come in the future.

“That’s why I came here because it’s potentially a fantastic club,” he said.

“We’re in transition but I can feel the last few weeks that things have changed within training, within performances and the result on Saturday only backs that up.

“We have to now continue to work and not rest, the players will be worked hard in preparation for a very difficult weekend.”

The little bit of momentum that Town have built in their last two fixtures will count for very little on Good Friday if they lose to Southend.

A defeat, coupled with results elsewhere going against them, and relegation will be confirmed.

Caldwell and his players can’t afford to spend time worrying about the league table or the various combinations of results at other grounds that will impact their League One status.

All focus has to be on the visit of Phil Brown’s Southend.

“Just try and win every game, that’s what we try and do,” said Caldwell.

“That’s the philosophy of the football club, try and win the next game and we’ll see where we are come the end of the season.”

Chesterfield will be without the suspended Jon Nolan and David Faupala, while a question mark remains over the fitness of Ched Evans