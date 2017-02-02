Caldwell: ‘Spireites stronger after deadline day’

Gary Caldwell believes his Spireites squad is stronger for the visit of Oldham Athletic after the club’s January transfer dealings.

Chesterfield brought in four loan signings on the last day of the transfer window in time for the Latics’ visit to the Proact Stadium on Saturday.

Midfielder Reece Brown (Birmingham City) and defender Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) were first through the entrance door on Tuesday morning.

They were followed by midfielder Liam Grimshawn (Preston North End) and striker David Faupala (Manchester City) later that day to seal a quartet of signings.

Liam O’Neil left for Cambridge United, following Jay O’Shea and Gary Liddle out the door in recent weeks, and Gboly Ariyibi completed his move to Nottingham Forest.

Ariyibi was in Nottingham on deadline day to finalise a move to the Championship club, which saw him sign a three-and-a-half year deal, and was confirmed on Wednesday.

Caldwell said: “I think overall the squad is stronger and that was my aim from taking the job to February 1. I hoped overall that the squad would be stronger and I believe that it is.”

And added: “We’ve obviously lost some big players, players that fans look too and enjoyed watching, but I’m sure now that they’ll see a squad and can get new favourites that they come to see perform at the Proact Stadium.

“They’ll see a team that’s full of energy, enthusiasm for the game, and will play a style of football like we did against Wimbledon. Hopefully we can add the goals that get fans off their seat and enjoy coming to watch Chesterfield.”

A fifth addition was made on Thursday with the signing of defender Sadiq El Fitouri following his release from Manchester United.