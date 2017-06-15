Caldwell sees big potential in ‘powerful’ new full-back

Gary Caldwell can see big things in store for 6ft 2ins left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Chesterfield handed the 22-year-old a two-year deal on Thursday after his contract at Peterborough was cancelled by mutual consent.

The former Crystal Palace man, who has spent time with Leyton Orient, Burton Albion and Southend, will add vital competition down the left flank for the Spireites.

Caldwell said: “We’ve obviously got Dion who has played there, Laurence who played at left-back on occasion in a four.

“But I felt it was important we get competition and physicality down that side.

“He’s big and powerful and has quality.

“He can get up and down the pitch, so it was important we bring him in.”

Binnom-Williams has 74 senior appearances on his CV so far, experience that many youngsters haven’t managed to get by the age of 22.

But it’s his future that seems to excite Caldwell most.

“He has a lot of experience for someone his age, at different clubs,” said the Scot.

“It’s important we give him a home now and develop his career.

“He’s someone I can see playing at a much higher level.”