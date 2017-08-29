Caldwell says Chesterfield must find nasty streak

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell has urged his side to get nasty to stop teams scoring so frequently against them.

It was dire defending once again as the sorry Spireites shipped four goals against Bradford in the EFL Trophy.

Caldwell’s men have now conceded 19 goals in just six games so far this season.

And he wants his boys to play with a burning desire to keep the opposition at bay - just like he did during his career.

The former Premier League defender said: “We have to become nastier and more ruthless if we’re going to win football games.

“I wasn’t a top class defender, but what I was was aggressive.

“As a defender I would do anything to stop the other team scoring and I’m not proud of some of the things I’ve done but it was my job.

“If I played against anyone I’d like to think they knew they were in a game.

“I think people playing against us at the minute are enjoying it and they think it’s a nice place to come and their forwards are getting a free run.”

And Caldwell feels teams just need to “turn up” to score against his side at the moment.

He added: “Teams just turn up and it’s far too easy for them to put the ball in the net.

“It’s just the defending in general really. It’s far too easy to score against us.

“Every time it [the ball] seems to be near our box it’s a goal.

“The bottom line is it isn’t good enough and I’ve said that to the players.

“We keep shooting ourselves in the foot and it’s killing us.”