Caldwell’s plan for trio of non-league friendlies revealed

Chesterfield will use this week’s trio of friendlies against non-league opposition to start working on the style of play they want to employ next season.

Boss Gary Caldwell has revealed that he’ll be making wholesale changes at the interval of the games against Sheffield FC, Matlock Town and Buxton, starting tomorrow night at the world’s oldest football club.

“My plan is 45 minutes for every game with mixed teams,” he said.

“Every team will be different for each half and I get to see different combinations.

“We have different performance goals we’ll look at in each game and try to take the team forward in terms of how we want to play.”

Although pre-season friendlies are always beneficial for players’ fitness, Caldwell acknowledges that his squad will carry fatigue from their training sessions into their first games.

So the focus will be on how Caldwell is setting them up to play in League Two.

“There’s been a lot of physical work and now we want to try and put in some style of play and how we want to go about playing games,” he said.

“Physically they will be tired going into games so I’m not expecting them to go and be flying in the game.

“But I want to see certain things we’ve been working on in training.”