Caldwell’s plan for re-introducing Tommy Lee to competitive action

Gary Caldwell is planning for Tommy Lee’s long-awaited return to competitive action.

The goalkeeper, in his 10th season as a Chesterfield player, is not expected to make his comeback in League Two just yet.

Instead, Caldwell will ease him back into life between the sticks.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s visit to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, Caldwell said: “I’m going to stick with Joe (Anyon).

“Tommy has been training great and getting stronger.

“Ideally I think a few more games would be better for him, whether it’s reserve games or behind closed doors games.

“I feel it’s maybe a bit early for him to throw him into a game of such magnitude away at Hillsborough.

“He’s been training extremely well and him and Joe will be providing great competition throughout the season.”

When it was put to the Town boss that the Checkatrade Trophy could provide Lee with an opportunity to return, he answered: “I would think so, and by that time he would probably have played a reserve game.

“I think for goalies training is great but them to really get their eye in they have to play games, 90 per cent of the game is decision making - when to come for crosses, playing back passes.

“They can’t really recreate that as much in training so he needs a few reserve games first.”