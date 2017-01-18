Caldwell out to get result on Saturday before two weeks of putting his ‘stamp’ on Town squad

Gary Caldwell is just out to get a result on Saturday at the Proact and then he can focus on making this Chesterfield squad believe they’re can climb the table.

The 34-year-old, confirmed as the new Spireites boss on Tuesday, has the luxury of a two week break after this weekend’s fixture at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Although it seems highly likely Caldwell will use that time to make changes to the playing personnel, he insists the break will be vital in allowing him to spend quality time with his new charges and boost their confidence.

“I’ll be speaking with Ritchie and working with the players up to Saturday to make sure we get a result, then we have two weeks when we can really do a lot of work on the training pitch without that worry of games and preparing for games,” he said at his unveiling at the Proact.

“That’s come at a good time in the season for myself to really put my stamp on the team then.

“I think that gives us the opportunity to work on the training pitch, that for me is the most important thing.”

Caldwell was keen to express his admiration for players currently at the club, having managed a Wigan team that came up against many of them last season and watched footage of recent games.

And although there’s no doubting the size of the task facing the man now in charge of a side in the relegation zone, he insists the squad have the ability to get out of trouble – they just need to believe it.

“I’ve been impressed with a lot of players, watched a lot of games recently on Wyscout and I’m looking forward to guiding them and helping them,” he said.

“They have the quality, it’s now about them coming together as a team and getting that consistency to win games.

“It’s up to me to put the players in the right position and playing a style of football that gives us the best chance to win games.

“For the players, I just want them to come to work, enjoy themselves and work hard. Usually that helps you on a Saturday to win games.

“This season, whilst they’ve struggled, they’ve shown in games they have the potential to win games and be a real threat in this league.

“It’s up to me to come in and give the players belief that they can do that on a more regular basis.”

Although Caldwell’s admission that he wants Town to play attacking football will be music to supporters’ ears, results will take priority over style in the short term.

He said: “I’m going to implement the way I think is best for us to win football games.

“At Wigan, that was a possession based football team that could attack.

“Here will be no different, I believe that’s the best way to win games, it’s up to me to work with the players to find the right solutions, the right cominbations to help them on the pitch.

“It won’t happen overnight, I can’t come in and wave a magic wand and change it overnight, it will be a slow process.

“We’ll have to win games as that process is ongoing and I’m sure we can do that with the group of players we’ve got.”