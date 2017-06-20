Caldwell not yet satisfied with summer rebuild

Chesterfield fans can expect further additions to the squad after Gary Caldwell admitted he’s not yet satisfied with his rebuild.

Having seen 12 players depart, Spireites fans have welcomed seven new faces to the Proact.

Boss Caldwell refuses to divulge how many more he wishes to add.

“I’ve answered that question before with a number and I’m never right,” he said.

“We are actively pursuing other targets and we have to be ready if, with the likes of Jon Nolan, something happens with our players – to act on it.

“I’m very happy, I’m very comfortable in the position we’re in but I’m still not satisfied and I’ll continue to push right up to the last day of the window.”

Five of the seven new recruits this summer are 24 or under, giving the squad a youthful look so far.

But their age and that of potential other signings doesn’t appear to be of paramount importance.

“I think we’re looking at a lot of players at the minute, young and old,” said Caldwell.

“When we get the right ones we’ll add them to a group that is exciting me already.”