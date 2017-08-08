Caldwell knows Sheffield Wednesday qualities all too well but still believes Spireites can win

Gary Caldwell knows all too well the quality tonight’s opponents Sheffield Wednesday possess, but still expects his side to believe they can win at Hillsborough.

The Carabao Cup clash pits the Spireites against a side two divisions above them.

The Owls are a known quantity as far as Caldwell is concerned, who makes no bones about the fact that the odds will be stacked against his men.

“It’s a big challenge, “ he said.

“I went there last season with Wigan in the Championship.

“It’s a big stadium, they’re a good side with a massive squad and strength in depth.

“Whoever plays will be of real quality.

“I know a few of them well from playing at club and international level with them, so I know the quality they have.”

Caldwell was impressed with his opposite number Carlos Calvalhal when he came up against him last season.

“I think they’ve got a fantastic manager. Having played against them once and spoken to him after the game, probably out of all the managers in the Championship the detail in which he knew our Wigan team, the levels he went to play against us was fantastic.

“They have a great manager to try and take them to the Premier League, but it’s a very difficult league and it’s never going to be easy.”

With all that said, Caldwell still demands that his players go to Hillsborough full of confidence that they can rip up the form book.

“I believe we can win and the players believe that,” he said.

“If we continue Saturday’s form and wipe out the mistakes then I’m sure we’ll cause them problems.

“We have to go with a mindset that we can win.

“We want to be strong, give a good account of ourselves.”

Caldwell has revealed that it won’t be a vastly changed side from the one that lost to Grimsby Town on Saturday.

But Ian Evatt (suspended) and Jordan Sinnott (thigh injury) will both be missing.

Kristian Dennis has recovered from a dead leg and is expected to feature at some stage.