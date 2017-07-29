Caldwell hopes for ‘developments’ over Barrow

Have your say

Gary Caldwell is hoping this weekend will bring ‘developments’ in his bid to be reunited with Graham Barrow.

The duo worked together at Wigan Athletic and Barrow has been spotted at the Proact during recent games.

Caldwell admits a move for the 63-year-old coach is something being discussed.

“It’s something we’ve spoken about,” he said after today’s 4-0 beating of Doncaster Rovers.

“He was at the game and hopefully over the weekend there will be developments on that.”

Barrow, who played for Wigan and Chester in the 80s, has managed both those sides since his playing days ended.

He was Caldwell’s assistant with the Latics and took over as caretaker when the Scot was sacked.

When Caldwell’s replacement Warren Joyce was also sacked, it was Barrow Wigan turned too yet again in a caretaker capacity.

He left Wigan in May after eight years at the club.