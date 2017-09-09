Caldwell happy to go toe to toe with fellow footballing side Crewe

Gary Caldwell is more than happy for his men to go ‘toe to toe’ in a footballing duel with Crewe Alexandra today.

Chesterfield visit one of the other League Two sides who like to keep the ball on the deck and Caldwell is expecting an attractive spectacle.

He also expects his side to fare well against another passing outfit.

“It’s a tough game, they’re a team that has played a number of formations themselves,” he said.

“They probably don’t know their best formation yet either.

“They’re a football side, I don’t think it will be a typical League Two game, I think it will be two teams who want to play football.

“It should be a good game for the neutral.

“If teams want to come and play us at football, toe-to-toe, then I’m more than comfortable with that.”

For Caldwell, who will be without suspended midfielder Robbie Weir, Chesterfield have to cut out the individual and collective errors that have meant a tough start to the season and just four points from the first five League Two outings.

“We just have to get it right on the day and cut out the silly mistakes that have been costing us, keep 11 men on the park,” he said.