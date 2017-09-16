Caldwell expects to be given more time despite another Spireites defeat

Gary Caldwell insists the Chesterfield players are still playing for him and believes he’ll be given more time to get things right at the Proact.

The Scot saw his men fail to win for the sixth consecutive outing, going down to a 2-1 defeat at home to Accrington Stanley today.

Brad Barry was sent off for Town with the score at 0-0 and although Caldwell could see why the red card came out, he called the referee’s performance ‘amateurish’ for decisions he disagreed with.

Supporters called for the manager’s head at the full-time whistle and the result undoubtedly puts his position in jeopardy.

But in his mind he’s already thinking about next week’s training.

“I would think (I’ll be given more time), that’s what I’ve been told. I’ll watch the game tonight and prepare for Monday,” he said.

“I’ve said to Ashley and the owner, when I don’t think (the players are playing for me) I’m an honest man and I’ll say enough is enough.

“But I don’t believe we’re at that point, we’ve seen a team that is fighting, they’re low on confidence and the decisions we’ve had so far that have gone against us.

“Without a doubt the players are giving me everything and we have to keep battling to get it right.”

Referee Craig Hicks was at the centre of attention, denying Chesterfield one penalty for a clear handball, sending off Barry and then awarding Town a spot-kick without further penalising Seamus Conneely for his challenge on Kristian Dennis.

Caldwell was scathing on Hicks’ performance.

“I don’t like blaming them but we were on the front foot, looked like the only team that was going to win the game and then another sending off. It wasn’t a great tackle but if we get a sending off I’m pretty sure they get at least one,” he said.

“He misses a penalty, he gives a penalty and doesn’t know who has made the foul so he can’t send him off.

“It’s amateurish stuff.

“It was the sheer number he got wrong that was disappointing.”

On his team’s performance, Caldwell said he was pleased with what transpired after the break and before the 63rd minute red card.

“I think in the first half we were a little edgy and still playing with the handbrake on.

“I said at half-time we had to have a go and I thought we were excellent, the midfield started getting on the ball, we started creating problems for them and there was only one team going to win the game at that point.

“I still think the goal should be defended better but the character the players showed was phenomenal, to go a man down, 1-0 down and come back to get to 1-1, I can’t fault them for the effort they showed.”

The manager picked out keeper Joe Anyon for praise after he made a series of vital saves in both halves, having come in for the injured Tommy Lee.

“Joe Anyon was excellent, he was ready to come in - Tommy has been playing with eight stitches in his leg so all credit to him. The players are giving everything, I can’t ask any more of them.

“We just need a little break to go for us to get that win and get confidence back.”