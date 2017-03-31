Caldwell doesn’t expect club to be sold for £10m any time soon

Gary Caldwell doesn’t believe Chesterfield will be sold in the next two to three years because of the current asking price.

The Spireites boss is of the opinion that Dave Allen will continue to own the club, and that in 12 months time supporters will be able to see a stronger organisation.

Caldwell, who this weekend will reveal his new head of recruitment, offered his opinion on one of the big talking points at the Proact currently – the sale.

An asking price of £15m was spoken about in the early stages once Allen made it public he was keen to sell.

Since then it has emerged that a deal could be done for around £10m.

No one is yet to come forward with a firm offer, although this week an interested party passed due diligence according to club director Ashley Carson, and others have made enquiries over the past two months.

Caldwell isn’t expecting a deal any time soon: “I don’t think there’s going to be anyone who buys the club.

“So while we can talk about is the club up for sale, yes it is - but will it be sold in the next one, two, three years I don’t think it will.

“This club is owned by Dave Allen, it’s run by Ashley Carson and I’m the manager who will bring it back and take it forward in the coming years.”

When asked where his belief that the club won’t be sold soon came from he replied: “The price he’s asking for it.”

Caldwell says the club are making progress in certain areas however and that in a year’s time they’ll be a stronger outfit.

“I firmly believe we will (see a different club in 12 months),” he said.

“The big chance you get to improve clubs and really develop them are in pre-season when you don’t have the scrutiny and the pressure of games week in and week out.

“Players will leave, players will come in and this time next year I’m pretty sure we’ll be a much more positive club and a club that is on the up.”