Caldwell disappointed with manner of opening day defeat

Gary Caldwell’s Chesterfield side did a lot right on the opening day against Grimsby, but the things they did wrong resulted in a disappointing defeat.

The manager was pleased with a lot of aspects of the performance in the 3-1 loss to the Mariners at the Proact.

But the manner in which they conceded didn’t impress the Scot.

“It’s a hard one to take really, I thought we played well for large parts,” he said.

“We started really well and created opportunities but the first goal changes things. Losing one to a set-piece is disappointing and the second goal is poor from us, we have to be more ruthless and cynical in the middle of the pitch.

“We have to stop counter attacks higher up the pitch.

“I think the three goals are poor on our part.

“We have to defend better as a team, not just the defenders and Joe.”

The Spireites were two goals down at the break, having created enough chances to have scored at least two of their own.

After the interval they set up camp in the Grimsby half and threw the kitchen sink at their visitors, who defended doggedly to a man.

Caldwell said: “If we were drawing (at half-time) I’d have been disappointed.

“The second half we came out and threw everything at them, kept playing, kept attacking and created chance after chance.

“When we got back in the game we shot ourselves in the foot again.

“I’m happy with a lot of things but fine details we must improve on.”

What impressed Caldwell was his side’s relentless attacking play in the second half, when it would have been easy to get frustrated.

“You have to give their keeper credit, he made some good saves, they blocked shots in that spell,” he said.

“In the second half we didn’t pack up, we kept knocking at the door, playing the right way and I saw a lot of positive things from the players.

“We have to build on that.

“We’re bitterly disappointed with the result and have to take it on the chin but we have to take the positives and move forward from it.”

Chesterfield go to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night before a visit to Notts County in League Two next weekend.

“We have to start winning games quickly, I know that,” said Caldwell.

“I’ve been here before.”