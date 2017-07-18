Caldwell delighted with Spireites’ Iberian tour

Gary Caldwell believes the time and expense it took for Chesterfield to go to Spain and Portugal on tour were well worth it.

The Spireites boss was delighted with the progress made by his side, albeit admitting they are still getting to know one another on and off the pitch.

“It’s been a very worthwhile week,” he said.

“I’m delighted overall with everything we’ve done, on the training pitch and in the games.

“Considering everything the week has been a massive bonus for what we’ve achieved.”

Along with a week’s worth of training sessions at Huelva in Spain, Town crossed the border twice for friendly games in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal.

They held a classy Benfica B side to a0-0 draw and went down 2-0 to a strong looking Middlesbrough.

Caldwell said both outings were beneficial: “These were a real step up in class, both opposition were good and I was delighted with a lot of things we did.

“We’re still going into games a little bit fatigued.

“The work we did on Thursday, we’d never do that in preparation for a game so it’s still a phase where we’re trying to learn – learning about each other, trying to learn what the team is and building fitness levels.”