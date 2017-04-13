Caldwell ‘committed to Spireites’ but expects to be linked with Wigan job

Gary Caldwell says his long standing association with Wigan Athletic means speculation linking him with the managerial vacancy there is to be expected.

But while the Scot, who turned 35 yesterday, didn’t go so far as to rule himself out of the running, he insisted he’s committed to what he’s building at Chesterfield.

Caldwell was appointed as Latics boss in April 2015 and was unable to help them avoid relegation to League One in the final five games of the season.

But he remained in charge and led Wigan back to the Championship at the first time of asking, capturing the League One title.

In October 2016 he was dismissed with the club 23rd in the Championship.

Despite only taking the Chesterfield job in January, he has already been linked with a move back to the DW Stadium, where he was club captain in a five-year spell.

A national newspaper has claimed recently that the Latics have considered reappointing their former skipper and boss.

Chairman David Sharpe has said they’ll look to fill the vacancy once the season is over, but as yet hasn’t publicly addressed the suggestion that Caldwell is in the frame.

The man himself says it’s his history with Wigan that makes him a prime candidate for the rumour mill.

“First of all I’m committed to this club,” he said.

“The fact that I played there as captain for five years and I’ve recently been manager there, speculation is always going to be something that happens in football.”

Caldwell’s tenure as Spireites manager got off to a disappointing start, going seven games without a win and having to wait over two months for his first victory at home.

But despite Chesterfield’s struggles since January, the former Celtic man is adamant that things are slowly starting to change at the Proact.

A draw at Bolton and a win over Port Vale has kept their relegation battle alive and with a quartet of games remaining he says he’s only focused on the job he’s currently employed to do.

“I’m very committed to what we’re doing here,” he said.

“I feel we’re starting to turn the corner after a very difficult start and I’m just really excited about the next four games.”

Caldwell’s Town host Southend United tomorrow at the Proact.

Defeat could signal the end of their stay in League One, should results elsewhere conspire against them.