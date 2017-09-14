Caldwell certain that Barrow is fully committed to Spireites amid Chester rumours

Gary Caldwell isn’t surprised by reports linking his assistant manager with a move, but he isn’t giving them much credence.

Graham Barrow was one of the first names to be mentioned by supporters and the media when the Chester job became available.

The 63-year-old made almost 300 appearances for The Blues and spent two years as player-manager before returning as boss in 2000.

Caldwell isn’t expecting to lose his number two.

“I’ve heard he’s linked and he keeps telling me he’s a Chester legend so I’m not surprised by that.

“He’s fully committed to what we’re doing here and what I’m trying to do myself. I wouldn’t think there’s a great deal of truth in it.”

Barrow arrived at the Proact on the eve of the new season and became assistant manager and chief scout.

His arrival was soon followed by the departure of Caldwell’s other assistant, Steve Eyre.