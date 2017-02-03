Brown keen to show what he can do with Spireites

Reece Brown is eager to get on the pitch and showcase what he can do in front of the Spireites crowd.

Midfielder Brown was first through the door on transfer deadline day for Chesterfield on a loan from Birmingham City until the end of the season.

He was happy to have signed and revealed his hunger to play first team football was a motivating factor in the move to Gary Caldwell’s Spireites.

Brown’s first chance to pull on the shirt will be when Chesterfield take on Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Brown said: “I’m looking forward to it a lot! I just want to get out there and get the game underway, hopefully I’ll start and we can pick up some results.”

On Caldwell, Brown added: “My agent rang me and said that the club had a new manager, and he also told me of how things were here. I know that he’s done well at Wigan before, so I thought it would be good to work under him.”