BREAKING: Gary Caldwell accepts offer to become new Chesterfield boss

Just nine days after Danny Wilson left the Proact, Chesterfield have their replacement – Gary Caldwell.

The former Wigan Athletic boss is believed to have been offered the job late last week but wanted time to mull it over.

He was present at the Proact on Saturday to witness the Spireites’ 1-0 victory over Coventry City.

Caldwell, who won the League One title last year with Wigan Athletic before being sacked in October following a poor start to the Championship season, takes over a Town side sitting third from bottom in League One.

His priority will be to keep the Spireites in the division, while also rebuilding a squad that contains 18 players with contracts that end this summer.

Caldwell held off competition from the likes of former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn and Chesterfield legend Kevin Davies to get the job.

More reaction to follow.

