Branston looks back on Notts County stint as ‘learning curve’

A 15-month stint at Notts County was a ‘learning curve’ for Chesterfield’s new head of recruitment and development.

Guy Branston joined the Pies in February 2015 and acted as the club’s chief scout, initially for manager Shaun Derry.

He later became head of recruitment before a May 2016 exit, having worked alongside Derry’s replacement Ricardo Moniz, then Jamie Fullarton and lastly Mark Cooper.

“I started as a scout then I was chief scout and head of recruitment,” he said.

“It was a learning curve. I was bumped up into positions very quickly.

“I worked very closley with the board and the manager, we had various different managers.

“It was a learning curve.”

The announcement last weekend of Branston’s appointment at Chesterfield was met on social media with some less-than-kind reviews of his time at Meadow Lane from County fans.

Branston is adamant that he wasn’t the man responsible for actually signing players for County and he’s delighted that things appear to be on an upward trajectory for his former employers.

“I didn’t bring players in, I provided information for managers to bring players in,” he said.

“Fans perceive people as different from what happens behind the scenes.

“I provided information for managers and the football club brings in the players.

“It’s a fantastic football club, I’m so happy with the situation they are in at the moment.”