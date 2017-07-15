Boro viewing the Spireites as a ‘stiff test’ ahead of tonight’s game in Portugal

Middlesbrough are viewing Chesterfield as a ‘stiff test’ ahead of tonight’s pre-season friendly in Portugal.

The Spireites come up against the side they took to a replay in the famous 1997 FA Cup semi-final at Complexo Desportivo in Vila Real de Santo Antonio.

Assistant manager Steve Eyre revealed how seriously the Championship side are said to be taking the encounter.

“I’ve spoken to Adam Clayton (Boro midfielder), he’s a very close friend of mine,” he said.

“He says they’re working hard under a new manager, they’re seeing us as a stiff test.

“They’re emphasising that we’ve been back a week earlier than anybody else and they must run hard against us.”

Chesterfield expect another difficult outing on a tour that has already seen them involved in a 0-0 draw with Benfica B.

Eyre said: “Of course they’re a talented bunch of footballers, just come out of the Premier League.

“For us it will possibly be another night when we don’t get our own way as we have done in other games and we’ll have to work on getting territory, getting the ball off superior opponents.

“Hopefully on the day it will be an equal game and we’ll get plenty out of it.”