Boro game could be O’Grady’s first taste of Spireites action

Chesterfield fans might get their first glimpse of new signing Chris O’Grady in Saturday’s friendly against Middlesbrough.

The Spireites want to get the experienced striker up to a certain level of fitness before throwing him into match action.

O’Grady signed for the club 10 days after the rest of the squad had returned for pre-season training, and given his status as the club’s record wage earner, they’re keen to look after their investment.

“It will be Middlesbrough, at the earliest, before he gets any game time,” said manager Gary Caldwell of the 31-year-old former Brighton frontman.

“He’ll continue to work with the group and individually with Gaz Piper and the physios and coaches.

“We’ll be monitoring him daily to make sure he gets the foundation that everyone else has got.”

Caldwell has been pleased with his side’s progress in the fitness realm since their early return to training.

He believes their hard work was evident when they first took to the pitch in a game scenario last week.

“I thought we saw the benefit of that at Sheffield, everyone looked strong, no injuries, which is good considering the work they’ve been putting in,” he added.