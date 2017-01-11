Bookies had him as favourite but Chesterfield won’t be approaching Cook

Bookies might have installed Paul Cook as favourite to get the Chesterfield job, but a club director has ruled him out entirely.

SkyBet today had Portsmouth boss Cook at 4/1 and then 6/4 favourite to replace Danny Wilson at the Proact.

But the Spireites’ company secretary Ashley Carson tweeted that they had not and would not be approaching Pompey in order to speak to the man who took Town to a League Two title.

The club’s interview process began today with Carson telling fans there were some ‘great’ candidates.