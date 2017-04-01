Bolton trip is one to enjoy says boss

Gary Caldwell has told his players to go and enjoy themselves in front of a 20,000-plus crowd at Bolton today.

Second-from-bottom Chesterfield visit second-from-top Wanderers looking to upset the Trotters for the second time this season.

A five-game win streak and an automatic promotion bid will ensure a bumper crowd.

The odds are stacked against the Spireites, who have won just once in Caldwell’s 13 games in charge.

He said: “It’s a game we should all enjoy.

“It’s a stadium I loved playing in. Over 20,000 people in a League One game doesn’t happen often so we’ve got to enjoy that.

“There’s nothing to lose. You’re going to a team that’s flying.”

Caldwell won League One with Wigan last year and gave an insight into the pressure Bolton will be experiencing.

“From my experience last year I know how they feel right now, they’re not comfortable, they don’t think it’s going to be easy,” he said.

“We’re going to put them under pressure and they’re going to feel the pressure that promotion gives them, the pressure of 20,000 fans at home expecting them to win comfortably.

“We have to use that, come up with a game plan, be defensively sound but have an attacking threat and go and cause an upset.”

Caldwell does not expect his opposite number Phil Parkinson to take Chesterfield lightly, despite the gulf between the two sides in the League One table.

“They have a manager who is very organised, has had a lot of success over the years in this league,” said the Scot.

“They won’t be complacent because he’ll be guarding against that all week.”