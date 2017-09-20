Binnom-Williams gives insight into timeline for return, Rowley closer to a comeback

One of Chesterfield’s long-term injury victims hopes to be back in action in the next two months.

Jerome Binnom-Williams, who hasn’t yet played a competitive game for the Spireites, was signed in the summer and impressed during pre-season.

But the 22-year-old former Peterborough United and Crystal Palace man broke his ankle on the club’s pre-season tour in Spain and required surgery.

His presence has been missed down the left hand side of defence, particularly after the sale of Dion Donohue to Portsmouth.

And although he’ll never play for the man he signed for, thanks to Gary Caldwell’s weekend dismissal, Binnom-Williams is nearing a return.

He tweeted this weekthat he can’t wait to return and expects to be back in six weeks’ time.

Joe Rowley was also injured on the tour, breaking his collar bone and going under the knife himself.

Speaking last week the now-departed Caldwell said Rowley had been ‘training a lot’ but was still unable to join in with full-contact football.

The youngster is due to see a specialist on 25th September and the club are expecting him to return to the pitch soon after.

Rowley, 18, played the last seven games of the 2016/17 season.

His first senior goal for the club handed Caldwell one of his three wins as manager, against Port Vale in April.