Big two days ahead for Chesterfield in transfer market - Carson

It will be a “big two days ahead” for Chesterfield FC, says the club’s company secretary Ashley Carson.

The Spireites have made no secret of their intentions to strengthen the squad this January transfer window, as they look to claw their way out of the bottom four in League One.

New man at the helm Gary Caldwell reiterated his desire to see fresh faces arrive through the Proact Stadium entrance before the window closes at 11pm tomorrow (Tuesday, January 31).

Carson - ‏@ashleycars123 - posted on Twitter: “@ChesterfieldFC Big 2 days ahead. The club will be trying to sign players to strengthen the squad.”

The Spireites are three points adrift in 22nd place ahead of what is shaping up to be a crucial match against strugglers Oldham Athletic at the Proact on Saturday, February 4.

Caldwell faces the tough task of replacing the club’s leading scorer this season after Jay O’Shea left for Sheffield United, while Gary Liddle departed for Carlisle United earlier this month.

Caldwell said: “We have player targets in every area so should something arise we are ready to act on it.

“That (O’Shea’s departure) was something we didn’t foresee or expect or want to happen, but Jay wanted to go and take that opportunity.

“Now we have to try and bring in a replacement who is going to bring in as much as Jay did - and more.”