Big turnover in playing staff necessary according to Spireites stalwart

Sam Hird believes Chesterfield are in need of the fresh start and new-look squad that manager Gary Caldwell is plotting.

Hird returned to training on Monday with the rest of Caldwell’s players, meeting several new faces for the first time.

Hird, left, celebrating Chesterfield's 2013/14 League Two title

The 2017/18 campaign will be the defender’s sixth as a Spireite, following his 2012 departure from Doncaster Rovers.

A dozen players who featured last season have left this summer and seven new boys have made their entrance.

The extent of Caldwell’s desire to bring change has not gone unnoticed.

“I think it does (feel like a fresh start),” said Hird.

“It’s the biggest turn over since I’ve been at the club, which is probably needed if we’re being honest.”

The jury is obviously out on any new signing until the season is well underway and Caldwell’s summer recruitment can be fairly judged.

Hird, however, believes fans have already had reason for cheer.

“It’s hard to get to know everyone properly in one day, that will come in pre-season training and on the trip to Spain,” he said.

“But so far the recruitment has been good, he’s bringing players he wants in and they seem like good lads.”

“(Wiseman and Anyon) aretwo good signings for the club, good experienced pros.

“It’s reassuring for fans that we have got experience as well as the young lads the gaffer has brought in.”

The 29-year-old is expected to play a key part in Chesterfield’s bid to return to League One.

He played 44 times in the 2013/14 League Two title winning season and knows what it will take to escape from this division once again.

He expects that to be the club’s stated aim ahead of kick-off.

“We’ve not had a sit down meeting yet and said we’re going up, that would be a bit bold when we’re still gelling as a group,” he said.

“The feeling, from the management down to the players is that we definitely want to have a good, positive season and the aim is to try and come back up.

“I’m sure over the coming weeks that will be getting drilled into us, the club’s aims, what we want to achieve.

“My aim this year is to have a good one individually and collectively as a group.”