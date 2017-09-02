Battling Chesterfield earn goal-less draw at home to Coventry

Battling ten-man Chesterfield held on for a point after Robbie Weir was sent off in their goalless draw against Coventry City.

A bore draw will suit Gary Caldwell down to the ground after the regularity in which his side have conceded so far this term.

And he will be delighted with the way his defence dug in to pick up the Spireites fourth point of the season after being reduced to ten men with half an hour left.

Deadline day loan capture Zak Jones was brought straight into the starting line-up at the Proact to try and sure up Caldwell’s leaky defence.

And the new-look Spireites backline did their job as they picked up their second clean sheet of the season.

Caldwell urged his side to get nasty after their mid-week defeat and there was certainly more passion in the side.

Tommy Lee made a super save to send Marc McNulty’s flying strike out for a corner.

New boy Matt Briggs looked the part at both ends of the pitch, getting forward at every opportunity - whilst putting in the tackles when needed in defence.

After taking some time to find their feet the Spireites started to create some decent chances.

Jordan Flores was only denied by a superb stop from Lee Burge just after the half-hour mark.

The hosts should have taken the lead just before the break.

An error in the Sky Blues’ backline saw Kristian Dennis intercept Jack Grimmer’s woeful back pass, with Burge again making a fine save to tip Dennis’ effort over.

After the restart Lee once again did well to keep out a McNulty thunderbolt from range.

On the hour mark Weir was given his marching orders for bringing down Jodi Jones for his second booking.

The Spireites fought valiantly to keep the Sky Blues at bay after going a man down.

McNulty caressed an effort wide before Peter Vincenti headed home from an offside position.

Scot McNulty should have bagged the winner nine minutes from time as he nodded Anthony Andreu’s cross wide with the goal gaping.

Chesterfield: Lee, Evatt, Hird, Jules, Wiseman, Weir, Flores, Reed, Briggs (Kellett, 67), Dennis (De Girolamo, 78), O’Grady (Ugwu, 72).

Unused subs: Anjoy, Maguire, Sinnott, McCourt.

Coventry: Burge, Grimmer, Willis, Davies, Stokes, Doyle, Kelly, Jones, Beavon (Andreu, 67), Vincenti (Nazon, 77), McNulty.

Unused subs: O’Brien, Maycock, Hyam, Biamou.

Referee: Darren Drysdale (Lincolnshire)

Attendance: 5164 (1443)