Barrow has had ‘positive impact’ even if results haven’t shown it

Assistant manager Graham Barrow has had a positive impact since his arrival at the Proact, despite the lack of positive results so far this season.

The 63-year-old former Wigan Athletic and Bury boss, who also holds the role of chief scout at Chesterfield, joined the club just a few days before the 2017/18 campaign began.

So far the Spireites have failed to record a victory, but striker Chris O’Grady says Barrow’s presence has been helpful and his experience is key.

“He’s had a positive impact, even if results haven’t shown,” said the frontman, himself relatively new to the club having joined in the summer.

“He knows football, the level, he’s been around a long time.”

Barrow’s style appears to be a little more hands off; sitting in the stand during games and communicating to the bench with a walkie talkie, taking a different viewpoint on the training ground.

O’Grady revealed: “He stands at a distance and can see instances and things he can help with and he’s been doing that.

“He’s obviously helping the manager to see things, because the manager is in the thick of it and close by to the players in training and games.

“It’s a different perspective.”

Barrow and Chesterfield will be desperate to get their first win of the season under their belts tomorrow when Port Vale visit the Proact.

Recent history appears to be on their side – the Spireites haven’t lost at home to the Valiants in five outings.

Michael Brown’s Vale have won two of their opening league games.