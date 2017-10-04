Bad news for Town keeper and why Lester went with a five-man bench

Chesterfield boss Jack Lester has revealed more bad news on the injury front for one of his goalkeepers.

Tommy Lee, who made his return after a 15-month injury absence earlier this season, may require more surgery.

This time it’s a cut on his knee, sustained in training a few weeks ago, that is causing the problem, having reopened on a number of occasions.

The cut tore open again on Saturday but Lester hopes the Spireites stalwart won’t be out of action for long.

“He might have to get it stitched up a bit more in surgery, so not great but shouldn’t be long,” said Lester after his first win as Town manager against Rotherham United in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Lee was one of a number of absences from the squad, which featured a five-man bench in a fixture that permits clubs to name seven substitutes.

Explaining his short bench, Lester said: “(Sam) Hirdy, we decided late on to leave him out, he’s feeling his groin a little bit.

“(Laurence) Maguire is still struggling a bit, it’s a bit too early for him with a concussion but hopefully he’ll join in Thursday.

“Louis Reed came to the stadium last minute, we left him off the bench because we felt he had a bit of an ankle, he didn’t train yesterday and I knew that if he was on there we’d end up chucking him on.

“He’s a big, big player for us.

“And we had a family issue today so someone had to go home.”

