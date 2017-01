Spireites winger Gboly Ariyibi could be set for a deadline day move to Nottingham Forest, according to the latest rumours.

Speculation has increased that the managerless club are interested in bringing the 21 year-old winger to the City Ground.

Ariyibi is in the last year of his contract and was subject to bids from Barnsley during the summer transfer window.

The Spireites picked him up after he impressed on trial two years ago, following his release by Leeds United.