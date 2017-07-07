Allen takes Chesterfield off the market – for now

Chesterfield FC owner Dave Allen has decided to take the club off the market, for the time being.

The former chairman will take another look at the possibility of selling the football club at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Company secretary Ashley Carson revealed the owner’s change of heart, after the most recent enquiries from an interested party fizzled out.

He said: “We had a reply back from someone who had been asking questions and it has come to nothing.

“I had a conversation with Dave and he said forget it until the end of the season, we’ll see where we are.

“We’ll stop actively pursuing anything.”

The decision is not likely to be accompanied by a return to the boardroom of the and A&S Leisure owner and former Sheffield Wednesday chairman.

But he has been impressed by events at the club thus far this summer, particularly the squad boss Gary Caldwell is putting together.

Carson added: “He’s delighted with the way the team is coming together.

“And he’s pleased that everything seems to be very professional in the way the manager is going about things.”

Allen resigned as chairman of the Spireites late last year at the club’s AGM but has continued to finance the running of the club.