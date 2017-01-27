Chesterfield extend keeper Lloyd Allinson’s contract

Keeper Lloyd Allinson is to remain at Chesterfield when his six-month contract runs out this month, new boss Gary Caldwell confirmed today.

The 23-year-old, released by Huddersfield in the summer, made a surprise home league debut against Bolton Wanderers in December after injury ruled out Ryan Fulton – and the shot-stopper made a match-winning save in the 1-0 victory.

Allinson, who made his full debut the previous month in a defeat at Fleetwood, is cover for Fulton, the regular choice after a long-term shoulder injury wrecked Tommy Lee’s season.

Chesterfield players training on Saturday



Lee had shoulder surgery last summer and had hoped to return after Christmas, but now could miss all the season.

Twenty-year-old Fulton is on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Caldwell said on Friday: ”Lloyd will remain at the club – and I have to say Ryan was outstanding on Saturday (in the 0-0 draw against AFC Wimbledon).

“For a young keeper he showed great composure and great authority in his box, came for his crosses and was excellent. It (the goalkeeper’s position) is not something we are looking at, at the moment.”