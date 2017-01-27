Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell respects leading scorer Jay O’Shea’s switch to Sheffield United

New Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell insisted on Friday he was not fazed by the surprise loss of leading scorer Jay O’Shea this week.

The 28-year-old striker, who netted eight goals this season and 40 in 161 Spireites’ starts, asked to leave for League One promotion-chasing Sheffield United.

“That’s life,” said Caldwell. “Everyone has different agendas and has different reasons for that. We have to respect those reasons and wish them all the best.

“People have to be honest with me and I have to be honest with people.

“When they come in and say that (that they want to leave), then as long as it is right for the football club we will do it – and we will bring in players who want to be here 100% and want to fight and work hard to bring success here.”

Keeper extends stay



Players training on Saturday



Tom Anderson back with Spireites



Caldwell said the club had to be ready for anything that remained of the transfer window.

“We have player targets in every area so should something arise we are ready to act on it,” he said.

“That (O’Shea’s departure) was something we didn’t foresee or expect or want to happen, but Jay wanted to go and take that opportunity.

“Now we have to try and bring in a replacement who is going to bring in as much as Jay did - and more.”

O’Shea secured his own place in Spireites’ history with two goals at Burton to secure promotion in the 2013/14 season.

He joined Chesterfield in 2013, working closely with Paul Mitchell who was appointed United’s head of recruitment earlier this season.