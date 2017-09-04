Champions start Chesterfield Sunday League title defence in style

It was service as normal for the start of the Napit Chesterfield and District Sunday League campaign as the previous seasons champions FC Britannia were victorious 6-2 at Hepthorne Lane.

However Lane were competing well after the first 45 minutes with the scores level at 1-1, but an early second half salvo of three goals from the Brit changed the course of the game.

With FC Britannia attacking down the famous slope it was Billy Page who was looking dangerous but just missing the target on a few occasions and when he did fire goal bound Lane keeper Paul Colgan was there to save.

At the other Joel Holland fired across goal for the home side before Britannia opened the scoring on 33 minutes from a left wing corner courtesy of Alex Hewitt with Billy Page getting the decisive touch.

Within five minutes though the lane were level Karl Hallam floated in a free kick that was gathered by Dave Chambers who took control and delivered the ball into the visitors net to make it 1-1.

Britannia had seen a good penalty claim turned down earlier but on the stroke of half time Hepthorne Lane were left bemused when Gareth Davies upended Holland in the box only for referee Baskerville to wave away the appeals.

Three early second half goals sealed the destination of the three points an early deflected in corner followed by neat footwork from Page with a low finish was followed by a Mickey Harcourt effort and within 10 minutes of the second half it was 4-1 to Britannia.

A superb passing move on 67 minutes was finished off when Hewitt swept the ball home but Hepthorne Lane came back with the goal of the game when Chambers got a brace picking the ball up wide on the left he approached the angle of the box and curled his effort past James Bradbury into the bottom right hand corner of the Brit goal.

With seven minutes remaining the visitors added the icing on the cake when Page was fouled in the box by Garry Chambers and Dannay Regan despatched the spot kick into the roof of the net to secure an opening day victory for FC Britannia.