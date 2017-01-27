Burnley loan defender Tom Anderson back at Chesterfield after recovering from concussion

Loan defender Tom Anderson, stretchered off after suffering a head injury in Chesterfield 1-0 home win against Coventry earlier in January, is to return to training on Saturday.

The 23-year-old defender has spent the past two weeks back at his parent club, Premier League Burnley.

New Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell revealed on Friday: “He will be back training for the first time on Saturday.

“He has done all the protocols with Burnley and they are really happy with him, so he is going to come back into training tomorrow.”

Chesterfield players training on Saturday



Chesterfield extend keeper’s contract



Defender Dan Jones joined in part of the training on Friday and is expected to be back in full training next week.

The 29-year old has only played 18 minutes of football this season after suffering a re-occurrence of an ankle injury that kept him out for most of the previous campaign.

Full back Paul McGinn has had a setback as he recovers from a hamstring injury.