Bennett misses out for Stags at Alfreton

Mansfield Town defender Rhys Bennett missed out on today’s penultimate pre-season friendly at Alfreton Town with a slightly bruised foot.

Otherwise only Alex MacDonald, recovering from a minor knee operation, was missing from the squad.

Alfreton, who have brought in 16 new players, included ex-Stags Craig Disley and Craig Westcarr.

ALFRETON: Elliott, Topliss, Allan, Platt, Shiels, Priestley, Johnson, Disley, Westcarr, Sharp, Snodin. Subs: Robertson, McGowan, Marshall, Morrison, Brough, Evans, Trialist.

STAGS: Logan, White, Pearce, Mirfin, Benning, Potter, Byrom, Digby, Anderson, Angol, Sterling-James. Subs: Diamond, Mellis, Atkinson, Olejnik, Taft, Spencer, Hunt.

REFEREE: James Oldham.