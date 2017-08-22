Alfreton home shirts now on sale

Alfreton Town supporters can now get their hands on the new Reds’ shirts for the 2017/18 season.

The shirts will be available from the club shop at the Impact Arena.

Adult shirts are priced at £39.95 each and are available in sizes S, M, L, XL and XXL.

Larger shirts can be ordered upon request. Junior shirts are now available priced at £29.95 each and are available in sizes YXS to XS.

The first choice kit is the usual all red, the second kit is all blue and the third white kit which will go with either set of red or blue shorts and socks as necessary.

The third kit contains the names of all our season ticket holders. The names are printed in the space below the sponsor position. Season ticket holder’s names have been placed on the shirt free of charge.

In addition, any fan can have their name, a relative or child’s name printed onto the shirt alongside the season ticket holder’s names for a small fee of £10.

The third kit is priced at standard at £29.95 (with season ticket holders names printed already).

Fans wishing for their own name to be printed onto the shirt will pay an additional £10 and will purchase the shirt at £39.95.

Ordering replica shirts can be ordered by contacting the club on 01773 830 277 or by visiting the club shop before each and every home game.