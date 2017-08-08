Alfreton duo head to Heanor for loan spell

Glen Clarence has strengthened his Heanor Town squad with the loan signings of a pair of Alfreton Town youngsters.

Ellis Evans and Morgan Brough, who both signed professional terms with Alfreton last December, will be at the Town Ground until 1st January.

The duo broke into Alfreton’s first team set-up last season, having impressed with the club’s academy under the watchful eye of Jamie Brough.

Evans made his first senior appearance when he came on as a substitute on 8th April at FC Halifax Town and then made his first start at Tamworth, before his home debut in the 3-3 draw at the Impact Arena in the last game of the 2016/17 season against Nuneaton Town.

Brough made one appearance as a substitute, coming on in the 3-0 defeat to Kidderminster Harriers in March 2017, but also made the bench on two further occasion’s last season.

Reds Boss John McDermott believes a spell with Heanor in the Midland Football League Premier will stand the youngsters in good stead: “It’s a great experience for Ellis and Morgan to move out on loan, it’s a good call by Jamie to give both players first team football; it will be valuable.

“Our academy is very well run and we are very proud of it, they are constantly challenging themselves and had great success last season winning the treble.

“It ticks all the boxes for us to give Morgan and Ellis more playing time, it gives them games and we don’t want them to go backwards.We want them playing men’s football.”

Ellis and Morgan will be eligible to play in Heanor’s league opener at Worcester City on Saturday.

Alfreton academy boss Brough wants the loan spell to benefit the players, but admits the pair will face a battle to get into Clarence’s side.

“It’s a good move for both of the lads. We wanted to make sure Ellis and Morgan were tested and we said to Heanor to not take them unless you actually use them,” he said.

“We wanted them to push themselves hard, Ellis is 18 and Morgan 17 and they would stand out in youth team football.

“They would gain little out of youth team football so the aim was to let them go out and get physical; they both have bright futures in the game and plenty of potential.

“They need to go out and see if they can handle men’s football and I believe both will respond.

“It will do them a world of good to go to Heanor and they won’t walk into their side, they will have to work hard and I know they will both be fine in the experience.

“I want to thank the gaffer at Heanor, Glen Clarence for working with us and giving the lads some experience, it will be great for them and I hope they can have a good impact at Heanor.”