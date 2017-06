Tickets are on sale for a celebration dinner to mark 150 years of fans supporting the Spireites.

The event, being organised by the Community Trust and supported by Chesterfield FC, will take place on Friday, July 28 (7pm).

The evening will include a quirky account of 150 years of supporting the Spireites.

After each segment, a legend in a particular category will be announced. There will be a commemorative coin/medal.

Tickets can be bought from the HUB at the Proact.