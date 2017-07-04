Young cyclist ‘Supersonic Smiffy’ is junior champion

No wonder they call him ‘Supersonic Smiffy’! For cyclist Aaron Chambers-Smith, of the Staveley-based Andy Moore Autocentres/JEJ racing team, has done it again.

This time, Chambers-Smith stormed to victory with a confident performance to take the junior title at the TLI Flagg Road Race on Sunday.

Boosted by a strong of consistent displays in recent weeks, he defied a windy day and conquered the challenging Peak District terrain to pull off his success.

Chambers-Smith was under team orders to maintain a key position near the front of the peloton while, at the same time, dealing with the brisk winds.

The ferocity of the breeze deterred any early breaks of note, and the race stayed together, which was an outcome perfectly suited to the Andy Moore/JEJ rider. His tactical strategy ensured protection from the elements throughout and enabled him to head to the front of the group in preparation for the final gallop.

As the bunch headed for the sprint, Chambers-Smith attacked and finished comfortably ahead of rivals in his class to land the junior title.

Manager Moore paid tribute to the “smashing lad from Stanfree”, saying: “Aaron was in sharp form and did a superb job of managing the conditions. It was critical to stay protected. The junior title was well deserved and proved the value of the team’s development programme. The rest of the lads rode out to shout him on, and it was a superb day out for us. Taking the title was the icing on the cake.”

The team continues to develop promising talent, working alongside Bolsover and District Cycling Club.

The riders now face the challenge of a hectic few weeks of closed-circuit racing, which includes the prestigious Sheffield Grand Prix, a key event in the race calendar and one sure to draw a high level of support for the Andy Moore/JEJ team.