Two top six finishes for Staveley riders

Young cycling prodigy Aaron Chambers-Smith continued his consistent form in the latest round of the TLI Road Race Series at Dinnington, in a thrilling midweek contest.

With the emphasis on maintaining his position at the top of the series rankings, the Andy Moore Autocentres / JEJ Racing teamed up with wingman Xavier Scott to do battle against a highly competitive field.

The youngster was certainly up against it, with several key riders keen to wrestle the league leader’s position away from him. Success would require a high level of focus from the AMAC/JEJ duo, with no room for tactical errors.

The pairing certainly had their work cut out, with early attacks from the opposing teams aiming to separate the race and leave Chambers-Smith in the peloton. Scott was on fine form, however, and reacted to the attacks with a cool head, keeping a watchful eye on his team-mate and ensuring position in the attacking break.

Inevitably, the split came, and both team riders made the decisive move and found themselves clear in a useful looking bunch of several riders. The main peloton failed to match the pace, and the advantage quickly opened, producing a gap that would prove uncatchable.

As the race neared its closing stages, a series of ferocious attacks once more required cool thinking from the pair, and in the final rush to the line, both riders achieved their objective, with Chambers-Smith rolling in fourth and Scott sixth.

Team Manager Andy Moore said: “A great race. The lads needed to race with their minds; the perfect game of chess on wheels.

“Aaron did a superb job and followed the plan as directed and with Xavier doing a great management job the result is just what we asked for.

“It’s been a highly competitive series and it’s an excellent way for the lads to explore tactical options,” he added.

The coming weeks will see the TLI Road Race Series hot up as teams contest at the top of the table.