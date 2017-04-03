Turner’s cycling troops show the value of teamwork

The points continue to roll in for the Staveley-based Andy Moore Autocentres/JEK racing team after a successful assault on a tough 130k open road race at Coalville in Leicestershire.

Rolling, lumpy terrain over a nine-lap circuit provided fierce racing from the off for a capacity field. But Adam Turner and teammates Joel Candy, Andy Bishop and Nick Moore acquitted themselves well to continue their impressive from in the early weeks of the season.

After a good start, they maintained their position near the front of the peloton and despite a seven-man breakaway that opened a gap of more than a minute, the main peloton kept up the pace.

The gap was maintained, but Candy and Moore drove hard to position Turner nicely on the final run-in, and he didn’t disappoint, working his way through the peloton on the last sprint to snatch a useful points-scoring finish.

Team manager Andy Moore was impressed with his troops’ performance, saying: “Consistency is the key to maintaining our success, and we demonstrated how effectively we can work as a team. Adam needed a good position near the end, and the other lads helped him pull through.

“Another points-scoring result is extremely pleasing, and we head into next week’s racing with continued confidence. We are looking to strengthen the team with more exciting, young talent and further firepower, which will add to our capabilities.”

This weekend, the team head to Birmingham for a spell of criterium racing, the fast and furious pace of which will provide a change from open road racing.