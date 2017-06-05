Teamwork Leeds the way to podium places for cyclists

Nick Moore claimed yet another podium finish thanks to a comprehensive team effort from his team-mates at Leeds at the weekend.

The local rider joined team mates Andy Bishop, Joel Candy and Aaron-Chambers-Smith to put on an impressive show in the latest stage of the 2017 racing season.

The formidable quartet attacked hard from the flag, forcing the peloton into a defensive formation that saw the AMAC / JEJ Team take firm control of the race from the outset.

An early effort at testing the water saw Andy Bishop launch a fierce attack, taking the Worksop rider clear in the early stages,.

It sparked a battle behind with the bunch working hard to recover the deficit.

When the group came back together, Moore saw the opportunity and ramped up the pace in a solo push that took the Manton rider clear.

Such was the strength of the break, only two other riders were able to muster the necessary effort to bridge across, a move taking several laps to accomplish.

The newly-formed trio worked well together and soon the break looked as if it would develop into the decisive race-winning move.

With Moore’s team-mates taking full control of the peloton, the many counter attacks were bound to fail, and with Candy’s leadership at the head of the group, Moore was assured of a podium finish barring a mechanical catastrophe.

The Giant Propel proved reliable once more, and brought its pilot home to a second-place podium finish at the flag.

Candy steered his team-mates to prime position for the final sprint, and Bishop confidently crossed the line in fifth place, demonstrating the consistency of the Staveley team.

Team manager Andy Moore said it was an emphatic team triumph.

“The lads were formidable, the ultimate show of team spirit. Everyone played a part and Nick’s attack proved the decisive one. He brought home the reward for the team.”