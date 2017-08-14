Series podium finish for rider

Young Stanfree star Aaron Chambers-Smith has claimed more success for the Staveley-based Andy Moore Autocentres / J.E. James Racing Team.

His recent promotion to the higher Category Two level proved no obstacle as he started the week’s campaign in the final round of the TLI-Cycling Road Race Series at Dinnington.

Chambers-Smith won the class bunch sprint to take fifth place, securing a series podium finish.

In the highly-competitive Leicester Castle Classic, Andy Bishop was paired with Chambers-Smith. Bishop wasted no time in attacking the field, and repeated pressure on the bunch brought a counter-attack from a group of riders who broke free.

With the peloton hanging on to Bishop’s wheel, expecting the Worksop powerhouse to attack again, Chambers-Smith launched a punchy strike, taking the peloton by surprise.

Within half a lap the youngster bridged the gap. Then as the race neared the finish, Chambers-Smith sprinted into third.

Bishop won the bunch sprint and crossed the line in 12th.

Team manager Andy Moore declared the result “a joy to watch.”

“Bish worked himself so hard today to create the opportunity,” he said. “When the break finally came it didn’t look possible for Aaron to get across, but the strength of his attack was jaw-dropping.

“To make the distance up with that kind of attack takes total determination. Once there, he then went on to claim another podium against some very, very capable riders.

“I’m so proud of his dedication to the team. Don’t forget, this has all been achieved in his first season too.”

With Moore planning more additions to the squad ahead of next season, it looks as if the Blue and Yellow ‘Team Machine’ from Staveley is set to bring yet more success for local cycling.