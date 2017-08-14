Young spinner seals derby win for Chesterfield in final over

Two wickets in the final over for young left-arm spinner Luke Baddeley capped a convincing victory for Chesterfield against struggling local-derby rivals Cutthorpe in the Derbyshire County League’s Premier Division.

Despite a six-wicket haul for Josh Savage, Cutthorpe were desperately trying to hang on for a draw in response to Chesterfield’s formidable total of 279-6. And it was a surprise when visiting captain Alex Hibbert threw the ball to Baddeley to bowl the last six deliveries.

But the youngster responded by bowling impressive home captain Matthew Cluer for a fine, battling 44 with his third ball, and then got last man Andrew Knowles caught for a duck with his fifth to dismiss Cutthorpe for 187 and seal a 92-run success that lifted Chesterfield to fourth in the table.

Earlier four Chesterfield batsmen made significant contributions. Opener Andrew Parkin-Coates (53) batted with composure and put on 72 with Hibbert (70), who struck four sixes and shared 79 with Matthew Critchley (65 off 58 balls). Young Sam Fawcett added 42no.

Savage sliced through Cutthorpe’s reply, taking 6-46 in 15 overs. Critchley also claimed two scalps, including top scorer Liam Sadler, whose 55 led the hosts’ fightback.

DISAPPOINTED Chesterfield failed to make the final of the Derbyshire County League’s Premier Cup when comfortably overturned by title-chasing top-flight rivals Eckington in Sunday’s semis.

Despite a fine partnership of 104 between Callum Hiron (56, seven fours) and Luke Baddeley (45no), which rescued Chesterfield from a parlous 41-4, their final total of 175-9 was not enough. They couldn’t handle new-ball bowler Cameron Ball (4-47) and were hardly helped by three run-outs. Eckington eased home by six wickets in the 34th over after fine stands of 53, 55 and 40 involving their top three, most notably increasingly impressive county player Archie Gleadall (72no, two sixes and nine fours).