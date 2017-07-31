Westwell’s defiant knock guides Chesterfield to win

Have your say

Chesterfield 1sts won by three wickets at bottom-of-the-table Marehay in the Derbyshire County League Premier Division in a match dominated by bowlers.

The home side were dismissed for 123 in the 38th over before Chesterfield reached their target in the 42nd over of their reply.

Chesterfield, in mid-table, won the toss and asked the home side to bat. They took wickets at regular intervals to reduce Marehay to 65 for seven.

Marehay’s number four batsman, Robert Peat, then held up the Chesterfield attack with a defiant half-century.

Striking six fours and four sixes, Peat shared in a 52-run stand for the eighth wicket with Muhammad Atif, who made 16 including two fours.

Chesterfield’s opening bowlers, Joshua Savage and Andrew Parkin-Coates, claimed two wickets apiece.

First-change captain Paul Goodwin took four for 42 from nine overs, but it was Luke Baddeley who claimed the prized- wicket of Peat.

Marehay opener Daniel Palmer and number three Ross Perry-Taylor also made double figures with 13 and 15 respectively.

Chesterfield’s reply got off to a poor start when Minesh Keshwala was dismissed from the first ball he faced, caught by Bill Hartley off Atif.

Opener Ben Slater struck six fours in his 31 as he shared a 35-run stand for the second wicket with Luke Westwell, who dug in to play the anchor role in the reply.

Westwell faced 120 balls as he struck four fours in his defiant 25 not out that laid the foundation for the narrow win.

He added 54 for the third wicket with captain Alex Hibbert, who hit six boundaries in his 28.

When Hibbert was dismissed at 96 for four further wickets then fell regularly in the run-chase.

But Westwell guided Chesterfield home with wicketkeeper Drage Thompson adding 12, including three fours.