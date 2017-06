Two Clowne Town 2nds batsmen hit centuries as they totalled 271 for one against Belper Amateurs 1sts in Division Six North of the Derbyshire Counties League.

Opener and wicket-keeper Benjamin Lodge crashed a remarkable 150 not out, including 12 fours and two sixes.

He featured in a massive unbroken stand with number three Owen Lester, who made exactly 100 not out.

Belper, however, hung on for a draw at 126 for six. Matthew Parker and Simon Cope took two wickets.