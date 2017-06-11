Teamwork key to Chesterfield’s three-wicket win

An excellent all round team effort with two great individual performances resulted in a three-wicket win for Chesterfield at in-form Ticknall in the Premier Division of the Derbyshire County League.

After putting in the home side, Chesterfield restricted Ticknall to 226 for eight and were able to overhaul that total in the 47th over to take them third, one place above the hosts.

Although Paul Goodwin, with four for 56, was undoubtedly the star Chesterfield bowler, the success of other bowlers and some terrific fielding meant Ticknall always struggled for runs throughout their innings — a key factor in the match.

Chesterfield’s reply was led by a sparkling unbeaten century from the increasingly-impressive Derbyshire player, Matt Critchley, who was supported by other good contributions.

Ticknall were 182 for two with ten overs remaining and looking to amass a huge score, thanks to Paul Borrington’s innings of 83 and another eye-catching effort from South African Joss Morgan (46).

Goodwin, who is having a great season for Chesterfield, then stepped up to bowl a wonderful spell with Borrington the first of his victims.

Despite the Ticknall batsmen looking for quick runs, Goodwin stuck to his task and reaped his well-deserved rewards.

Fellow bowlers Joshua Savage, Michael Deane and Critchley also bowled well, helping the visitors to shrug off the absence of two usual bowlers.

Deane, who took two for 41, got through 14 overs after recovering from injury.

Chesterfield showed great energy in the field and their fielding added to the pressure on the Ticknall batsmen.

The momentum was with the away side as they opened their innings, but early setbacks left them on 41 for three.

Critchley, another player having a wonderful season for Chesterfield, then took centre stage.

He put on 50 with Mykylo Bird (41) and then 74 with Andrew Parkin-Coates (33) to take the run-chase to 168 for five.

Critchley, who played some textbook shots, looked both calm and confident throughout, reaching his century as he hit the winning runs to finish on 101 not out.